Texas Senate passes budget stressing tax cuts, mental health, employee pay raises

AUSTIN — The Senate on Monday unanimously handed a two-year, $308 billion state budget that stresses assets tax cuts, mental fitness, the electrical grid and pay raises for state staff and academics.

While the senators would spend a number of billion extra of state discretionary bucks than the House, they nonetheless would go away greater than $17 billion at the desk, mentioned invoice creator Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston.

“We must craft a budget that is responsible and sustainable in future years, which requires leaving revenue in the Treasury to support new, ongoing expenses moving forward,” she mentioned.

Once the House rejects the Senate’s adjustments, as is conventional, a 10-member convention committee will negotiate a last model of the budget. It will consist of 5 senators and 5 state representatives, selected, respectively, through Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan.

Lawmakers should move the budget sooner than the consultation ends May 29.

The Senate’s spending plan tracks the House’s in devoting $5 billion of latest cash into public faculties, with ultimate selections on how that shall be doled out nonetheless to be made. The Senate’s mentions schooling financial savings accounts to let folks make a selection non-public faculties as one doable use; the House does now not.

Both chambers’ budgets would spend $4.6 billion on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. In the present cycle, the state is anticipated to spend just below $4.4 billion at the border safety effort.

Like the House, the Senate’s budget would grant state staff 5% pay raises in each and every of the approaching two years, and supply retired academics with their first price of residing adjustment in 19 years.

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, mentioned that as well as, the 186,000 retired academics who’re 75 years previous or older would get a “13th check” of $7,500.

For energetic academics, Creighton mentioned, the Senate’s plan may just carry pay will increase in rural spaces of $6,000 a 12 months.

“Every classroom teacher in Texas will see a $2,000 pay raise,” he mentioned. “We are lifting up all teachers and creating parity for regions of the state that have long paid less.”

On mental fitness, Austin Democratic Sen. Sarah Eckhardt mentioned the Senate plan makes a “stellar” funding of latest budget.

On tax aid, the Senate would upload $9.7 billion of college assets tax cuts to these handed in 2019, which might price $5.3 billion to proceed for any other two years.

Senators additionally would wheel out any other $1.5 billion in industry tax discounts. The House would proceed the 2019 school-tax price cuts, then pack $12 billion into additional price decreases.

The Senate budget’s different primary variations with the House come with a plan to make use of $10 billion of the unspent however to be had earnings on paying non-public pursuits to construct 10 gigawatts’ price of herbal gas-fired electrical energy turbines. They would function a reserve supply of energy if the grid — which got here inside mins of overall failure in February 2021 — encounters an issue.

Patrick has mentioned the Texas Energy Insurance Program, because the plan is named, would in the end repair the grid run through the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Abbott has mentioned expenses handed in 2021 and new laws crafted through his appointed regulators would guarantee no additional issues.

The House, whilst most commonly silent, didn’t come with cash for backup turbines in its budget. The Senate budget states if senators’ bill to create the energy insurance program fails, the Public Utility Commission subsequent 12 months must get $100 million of to be had state discretionary budget to fix the grid and keep capability.

The Senate handed its model of the budget Monday in lower than 90 mins. Earlier this month, it took the House nearly 10 hours — and that was once rapid, when compared with some periods.

The state is playing a record-breaking $32.7 billion earnings surplus within the present two-year cycle, and Comptroller Glenn Hegar has forecast additional enlargement.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address longstanding needs, pay down debts, make strategic investments in our state’s infrastructure and historic sites, and most importantly, give money back to the taxpayers,” Huffman mentioned. She’s in her first consultation as head of the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee.

Patrick lavished her with reward, pronouncing she stepped in the place former Flower Mound GOP Sen. Jane Nelson, a veteran budget author who final 12 months didn’t run for reelection to the Senate, left off.

“You did an incredible job to pass a bill 31 to nothing,” Patrick advised Huffman. “Which means whoever’s on the furthest to the left or the furthest to the right came together to support this bill.”

Other variations between the House and Senate’s budgets:

Community care attendants’ pay

The Senate invoice contains “a substantial wage increase for our community attendants” who assist aged and disabled Texans keep of their houses, mentioned Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, a Brenham Republican who’s the Senate’s leader fitness and social products and services budget author.

More than 302,000 Texans obtain assist from attendants paid through Medicaid group care techniques. But Medicaid, a state-federal medical insurance program for the deficient through which the state units supplier pay, simplest budget a base salary of $8.11 an hour, and not using a advantages.

Dennis Borel, who runs the Coalition for Texans with Disabilities, has led a push this consultation to spice up the bottom salary subsequent 12 months to $15 an hour, and to $17 an hour in fiscal 2025. That would price $2.6 billion in state general-purpose earnings, producing an additional $4 billion of Medicaid matching budget.

So a ways, the House has presented $715 million. The Senate authorized spending $902 million, sufficient to take all attendants to $11 an hour.

“If we wait two years, and we’re trying to get $19 [an hour], and the base wage is still $8, that’s like trying to climb Mt. Everest,” Borel mentioned Monday after the Senate’s vote.

Though upset, Borel mentioned the Senate’s model no less than would most likely get started subsequent consultation’s struggle with a better attendant salary locked into the Health and Human Services Commission’s preliminary budget request.

Budget negotiators nonetheless can do extra for attendants, particularly if Hegar, the state’s leader tax collector, updates his earnings estimate sooner than May 29, Borel mentioned. Hegar and former comptrollers were identified to extend their forecasts past due in legislative periods.

Prison air-con

With new information appearing that indoor temperatures at 15 state-run lockups exceeded 100 levels final summer season, jail guards, inmates’ households and felony justice activists have demanded Texas use one of the surplus to put in extra air-con.

About 70% of state-run lockups don’t have air-con all throughout their inmate housing spaces, and Texas is one in every of 13 states that doesn’t require air-con within its state-run jails and prisons.

The stipulations have led to repeated litigation. The state is combating 20 complaints associated with excessive warmth in prisons, consistent with a jail gadget spokesman.

The Senate’s budget would supply $129 million for primary maintenance and recovery, even though none would in particular be allocated for air-con.

The House would give the Texas Department of Criminal Justice about $570 million. That would fund the primary two of 4 levels and would upload 62,000 air-conditioned beds in TDCJ prisons over the following 8 years, the company mentioned.

Parks, upper schooling

The Senate would spend $500 million on acquisition of latest land for state parks, assuming a separate bill is handed and citizens move a proposed constitutional amendment. The House has authorized simplest $100 million, which is within the “supplemental” invoice for the present cycle. (The Senate additionally has $100 million for land buys for parks in its model of the stopgap investment invoice.)

In upper schooling, the Senate would spend $2.5 billion, now not the $3.5 billion proposed through the House, on a brand new college endowment to assist the University of North Texas gadget, in addition to the Texas Tech, University of Houston and Texas State techniques. That spending additionally would rely on passage of a separate bill and constitutional amendment.

Dallas Democratic Sen. Royce West unsuccessfully sought to strip from the budget invoice a provision barring any use of state budget for range, fairness and inclusion “practices or similar programs, including personnel, training or activities” on state school and college campuses.

West mentioned the prohibition may just hurt the facility of Texas’ health-related upper schooling establishments to draw analysis grants as a result of lots of them “required ‘DEI’ as it relates to inclusion.”

Huffman answered through pronouncing the Senate lately would take in separate legislation to prohibit DEI workplaces and techniques at public universities. She mentioned debate of the hot-button subject must happen on that law.

Huffman suggested senators to desk West’s modification. Her movement handed, 19-12. With 9 Democrats’ signatures on West’s modification, they all Democrats, the vote perceived to ruin no less than most commonly alongside birthday party strains.