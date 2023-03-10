Texas Senate looking for new ways to prosecute border crimes

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A Texas Republican senator is proposing a invoice that might create a new crime for those that go the border illegally, authorizing regulation enforcement to arrest and prosecute any person who crosses the border, and will accomplish that anyplace within the state.

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, filed Senate Bill 2424 on Friday, the cut-off date for state lawmakers to introduce any new law.





According to a news free up from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s administrative center, the consequences can be up to 12 months in prison for the primary offense, two years in state prison for a 2nd offense, and up to existence in jail for convicted felons who go the border illegally.

“The Texas Senate’s dedication to securing our southern border is unwavering, and our commitment is exhibited by the $4 billion in our base budget to continue Operation Lone Star. In addition, Sen. Brian Birdwell has filed SB 2424 so the State of Texas is empowered to truly protect our border, as the Federal Government has completely abdicated its constitutional responsibility,” Patrick mentioned in a observation.

This is a creating tale. Check again for updates.