Texas Senate committee hears testimony on bills related to COVID mandates | Texas

(The Center Square) – Members of the Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony Wednesday about a range of issues related to COVID-19 mandates and bills filed by Republicans and Democrats to address them.

One bill filed by Sen. Bob Hall, R-Rockwall, SB 301, would ensure medical providers aren’t retaliated against by the Texas Medical Board. Some doctors say they have been retaliated against by the board over the past two years for their approach to treating patients with the coronavirus.

The bill would amend the Texas Health and Safety Code by prohibiting grounds for disciplinary action against physicians who prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. It also would prohibit pharmacists from refusing prescriptions filed by doctors for these medications and provide immunity from civil liability to health-care providers and pharmacists who prescribe, dispense or administer them.

Hall also filed SB 299, the Physician Right to Treat Act, which would require hospitals to allow physicians chosen by a patient to treat them even if the physician isn’t a hospital staff member. The bill also would amend state code to ensure that hospitals aren’t held liable for damages resulting from treatment provided by visiting physicians.

He also filed SB 1583, which would prohibit higher education institutions or entities in Texas that receive public funds from conducting “gain-of-function” research. The bill also would require all organizations in Texas conducting such research to report it to the state.

The bill states the COVID-19 outbreak “may have been the result of a pathogen leak from a secure lab in which gain of function research was being conducted.” It also states such research “poses a biosecurity vulnerability” to Texas and Texans have a “right to know the vulnerabilities posed by gain of function research on pathogens.”

Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Lareo, filed SB 52 to ensure that state hospital patients have a right to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitations. In 2021, the state legislature unanimously passed a similar bill filed by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, ensuring residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities were granted similar visitation rights.

This year, Kolkhorst filed SB 1024, which would prohibit a range of entities from imposing vaccine and mask mandates. The bill would prohibit elementary or secondary schools and private or independent higher education institutions from requiring a student to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition for admission or enrollment. It states “every child shall be immunized against diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, measles, meningococcal disease, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella, tetanus, and varicella” but they may not be required to get immunizations against any other diseases.

The bill also would require that adverse events from vaccines and booster shots be reported after the shots are administered “regardless of whether the vaccine or booster dose caused the adverse event.”

It also would prohibit political subdivisions from mandating COVID-19 shots and prohibit all governmental and private entities that receive state funding from imposing mask mandates.

Sen. Mays Middleton, R-Galveston, filed SB 177, the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Freedom Act, which would require informed consent prior to being given the COVID-19 vaccine. It also would create a civil penalty that carries up to a $5,000 fine for those who violate it and allow the attorney general to take action against violators.

Sen. Drew Springer, R-Weatherford, filed SB 403 to require the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a study on the “side effects, adverse reactions, including death and the effectiveness of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus or its variants.” It would require the department to submit the report to the governor, lieutenant governor, House speaker, and chairperson of relevant legislative committees by Jan. 1, 2024.

Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, filed SB 426, which would prohibit state interference with patient access to off-label use of prescription drugs to treat patients exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19. It also would prohibit the Texas Medical Board from revoking, failing to renew, suspend or take any other adverse actions against a physician’s license based solely on the physician’s prescribing, administering or dispensing a prescription drug for off-label use to treat COVID-19.