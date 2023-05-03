Texas Senate bill aims to increase criminal penalties for catalytic converter thieves

Powerful testimony was given by the wife of a Texas deputy who was shot and killed trying to stop catalytic converter thieves.

This is an attempt to reduce a problem that is growing increasingly common and hazardous. The catalytic converters are being stolen because of the value of their parts.

The Texas Senate Committee on Criminal Justice heard from the bereaved wife, as they discussed increased penalties for criminals who steal the highly sought-after components.

A law enforcement official who works in the Metal Theft Unit testified that for the last three years, he has been investigating catalytic converter thefts. He describes the problem as a nightmare.

However, the most poignant testimony came from the wife of a fallen Harris County deputy.

The underside of a Toyota Prius where a catalytic converter was stolen by thieves, at Militoâs Auto Repair in Lincoln Park on Aug. 24, 2022. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Flor Almendarez spoke publicly for the first time about the death of her husband, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez, with her daughter by her side. He was fatally shot in the parking lot of a grocery store last April by a trio attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his truck. Flor watched her husband die.

“When we held on to each other, he just told me I can’t breathe and that he loved me. We kissed, and that was his last breath,” she recalled.

The committee is considering several bills aimed at increasing criminal penalties for thieves who steal catalytic converters.

“People are being killed,” said State Senator Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston). “This is an issue that’s wreaking havoc in our communities. It’s wreaking havoc on public safety.”

Senate Bill 432 would make it a state jail felony for anyone found in possession of a stolen catalytic converter. So there would still be consequences even if a thief is not caught in the act. The bill does have special circumstances protections.

“For businesses that are regularly and in good faith in possession of catalytic converters in the course of their normal course and operation of business such as repair shops, metal recycling,” Middleton said.

Catalytic converter thefts have become a significant issue in major cities across the state.

“And over the last three years, 24/7 that’s all I’ve dealt with is catalytic converters. It’s a nightmare,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Fred Parsons.

It’s motivating state lawmakers to introduce layers of bills this session.

State Senate Chair John Whitmire says the bills will be organized under Senate Bill 224 and added that it has large bipartisan support.

Flor wanted to testify before lawmakers, hoping her husband’s death was not in vain.

“My husband gave up his life for me, and not just for me, for the community,” she said.

After Flor’s moving testimony, the committee unanimously voted to send the catalytic converter bill to the full senate with a favorable recommendation.