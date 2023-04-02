Texas Sen. Cornyn meets with president of Mexico

The Republican led a bipartisan delegation to fulfill with the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

DALLAS — After lately assembly with the president of Mexico, Sen. John Cornyn stated that the federal government can do a lot more to prevent the surge of people and fentanyl from flowing freely throughout its border with Texas.

"I told President Lopez Obrador, I said respectfully Mr. President, we're like an old married couple. We can't get divorced. We have to make the marriage work," the Republican stated on Inside Texas Politics. "Because we have this common border. We can't walk away on either side. We have to work through these problems. And certainly there are huge problems confronting us."

Cornyn led a bipartisan congressional delegation to invite Mexico to do extra to prevent the drift of the fatal drug, fentanyl, into the U.S. and Texas, as smartly slowing what he calls a “humanitarian crisis.”

The Republican stated respecting sovereignty is a two-way side road.

"Clearly they could do more. Arrest more of the drug kingpins. Let us extradite them to the U.S. for trial and prison. That's along the lines of what we discussed when we were there," the lawmaker stated. "We do want them to stop the precursor, these chemical precursors that are coming from China to Mexico where they're being manufactured into these fentanyl-laced pills that are killing our children across Texas and across the country."

Cornyn stated no formal agreements have been reached.

And he stated in addition they mentioned some certain traits, together with the truth many American firms are “nearshoring” their production from nations like China to Mexico.