Texas school district making Narcan more available on campuses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newest push for school protection isn’t simply focused on weapons, additionally it is focusing on bad medicine like fentanyl.

Round Rock ISD is taking a proactive way to the national opioid epidemic.

The district has teamed up with The Williamson County EMS Community Health Paramedic program and Public Education program to make Narcan more available to personnel, scholars or guests on campus.

“I think being proactive can be a good thing,” stated Keryn Hawthorne who has two youngsters in Round Rock ISD. “I can’t see a downside to having it in schools”

Narcan is used for the emergency remedy for an opioid overdose.

“I think the concern is out there and we just want to stay ahead of it,” stated George Scherer with RRISD. “Currently all of our nurses, police officers and athletic trainers are equipped with Narcan.”

Amy Jarosek with Williamson County EMS says having it on each campus is essential, even fundamental and center colleges.

“Maybe it is not used for those elementary school kids,” stated Jarosek. “We are not seeing a bunch of those younger populations with these overdoses, but there are other people in those schools that the Narcan can be used for.”

Jarosek says Narcan is protected for every age to make use of and as soon as correctly skilled can be utilized through any age.

“You are just going to push this dispenser down and that pushes the dose,” Jarosek stated as she demonstrated learn how to administer Narcan. “If you give it to someone and they haven’t suffered an opioid overdose it is ok, it is not going to hurt them.”

Narcan is co-located with AEDs in order that it may be discovered simply on campuses in Round Rock ISD. The district has plans so as to add more doses to fundamental and center school’s quickly.

The deployment of Narcan with AEDs started at Round Rock ISD top colleges right through the tip of March with the assistance of the Round Rock Fire Department’s Crisis Response Unit.

Narcan has additionally been positioned with AEDs at Granger ISD, Coupland ISD, Thrall ISD and Leander ISD fundamental colleges consistent with Williamson County.