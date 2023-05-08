Texas residents reel from deadly mass shooting at outlet mall





On Saturday, Texas residents had been left reeling from a deadly mass shooting that befell at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. The incident marks the second-deadliest mass shooting within the United States thus far this yr, with the gunman reportedly killing 8 other folks and injuring at least seven others ahead of being killed by means of police.

As the neighborhood struggles to return to phrases with this tragic tournament, CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion speaks with Errol Barnett and Tony Dokoupil to speak about the reactions and responses to the bloodbath. The ongoing investigation into the shooting has left many of us on edge and unsure concerning the protection in their neighborhood.

In the wake of this frightening incident, you will need to keep knowledgeable and conscious about any updates or traits within the investigation. By staying knowledgeable, we will be able to paintings in combination to forestall long term tragedies and stay our communities protected.


