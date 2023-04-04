Texas Republicans say Donald Trump’s arrest puts country on path to “banana republic”

WASHINGTON — Texas Republicans endured to stand at the back of former President Donald Trump as he surrendered himself Tuesday in New York on fees comparable to hush cash paid to an grownup movie actress.

Pilot Point Republican Rep. Michael Burgess tweeted out a call to action, urging supporters to “rally behind President Trump.”

“What the Democrats in New York are trying to do to him and his campaign spits in the face of the Constitution and is election interference to the highest degree. #IStandWithTrump.”

Trump allies have complained about unequal remedy, alleging political bias on the a part of New York government and pronouncing Trump’s arrest is hanging the United States on the path to changing into a “banana republic.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, pointed to what he mentioned is a double same old, with Democrat Hillary Clinton escaping prosecution when her 2016 presidential marketing campaign misreported money it spent on the Steele dossier.

The file integrated salacious allegations in opposition to Trump, a lot of which became out to be unfounded.

“If what Donald Trump did was a felony, then Hillary Clinton committed the same crime, except worse!” Cruz tweeted.

Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, tweeted a video of Bragg speaking in regards to the choice of instances he had sued the Trump administration.

“What we are witnessing today is not a prosecution. This is political persecution!” Self wrote.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, mentioned all the way through a recent appearance on NewsMax that the case in opposition to Trump is political and that Democrats have lengthy been out to get the previous president.

“They’ve been taking baloney and flipping it against the wall for six years and they’re hoping something finally sticks,” Fallon mentioned.

Republicans again and again attacked Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, on occasion in extremely non-public phrases.

“Hey FAT ALVIN, go ahead and celebrate with another jelly donut, but get ready to answer some serious questions from Congress!” tweeted Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo.

Jackson also known as Bragg “a despicable human being” who’s “committing TERRIBLE CRIMES against our country!!” and recommended retribution is coming.

“Hope he enjoys his fifteen minutes of fame, because Congress will be coming after him when this is done!”

At the urging of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the Republican chairmen of 3 key committees have introduced an inquiry of Bragg and the case, indicating they would like him to testify and switch over paperwork comparable to the prosecution.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has criticized that as a waste of time within the face of vital demanding situations dealing with the country, whilst Cruz mentioned he was once satisfied to see House Republicans keeping Bragg responsible.

Bragg spoke back to the House GOP inquiry via calling it an inappropriate attempt to hinder a prosecution.

Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, said on Fox News that it’s not the activity of individuals of Congress to supervise native and state legal professionals, and to achieve this would “cross a line.”

He mentioned Trump is, like some other defendant, blameless till confirmed accountable.

“He is deserving of all of the due process that the law affords,” Green mentioned. “I’m amenable and willing to accept the decision of the court. I trust that my colleagues will do the same.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, mentioned in a observation Tuesday that Trump had “flouted the law” for many years to serve his personal pursuits, bringing up fines and settlements paid over time via Trump companies.

Castro additionally cited Trump’s telephone name with the federal government of Ukraine that led to his first impeachment trial and the assault on the U.S. Capitol that led to his 2d.

He famous a grand jury tested the proof earlier than indicting Trump on the 34 counts and mentioned the Manhattan prosecutor had “shown great courage” in keeping Trump responsible.

“To allow a president to break the law with impunity would set a dangerous precedent for American democracy, encouraging future presidents to do the same,” Castro mentioned. “May justice be served.”

Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, heralded Trump’s arrest in a observation.

“May some justice finally be served for the Grifter in Chief, and may all the people harmed, disrespected, and misrepresented by his time in office feel some semblance of accountability,” Casar mentioned.

Freshman Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Houston, echoed Burgess’ name to motion.

“Pray for President Trump, pray for our country, and get involved,” Hunt wrote at the end of a five-tweet thread. “Equal justice under the law died today… Trump is a symbol of resistance, and [the left] want that symbol crushed, by any means necessary.”

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, wrote on Twitter:

“They’re coming after President Trump because he’s fighting for you. Remember that.”

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, called the proceedings a “SHAM” in a quote tweet of a House Judiciary Republicans tweet that learn, “Alvin Bragg admitted to using YOUR federal tax dollars to indict President Trump. Outrageous.”

San Angelo Republican Rep. August Pfluger, in an interview on Fox Business, mentioned “This is what banana republics do. It’s what failed states do. We cannot let our justice system be politicized.”

“That’s exactly what the Democrat party is doing,” Pfluger mentioned.

Terrell Republican Rep. Lance Gooden wrote on Twitter that “Democrats hope Alvin Bragg will distract the American people from Joe Biden’s border crisis, classified documents, and family financial ties to China.”

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Woodville, pointed to New York City crime statistics, tweeting that the town noticed probably the most felonies since 2006 ultimate yr, in accordance to the New York Post.

“Clearly, there are plenty of criminals that Bragg needs to prosecute,” Babin wrote. “Too bad he’s more interested in manipulating the law to go after a political opponent.”