Texas Republicans pass bills targeting elections administration in Houston-area county

Republican lawmakers in Texas have handed two bills that concentrate on the elections procedure in Harris County, which is the most important county in the state and is house to Houston. Voting rights activists have accused the GOP of plotting a “power grab” in an more and more Democratic county. The measures have handed the Republican-controlled state House and Senate, and so they now head to the table of GOP Gov. Greg Abbott for signature. One of the bills would authorize the place of business of the Texas secretary of state to supervise the county’s election place of business if problems are reported. The different invoice would do away with the placement of elections administrator in a county with a inhabitants of greater than 3.5 million folks, which might best observe to Harris County. The Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee has known as the regulation unconstitutional and has stated that the county will sue the state if the rules are signed.

Republicans have lengthy ruled Texas politics, however Harris County has leaned extra Democratic in contemporary years. President Joe Biden gained the county by way of double digits in 2020, and Democrat Beto O’Rourke gained the county in November’s governor’s race. However, he misplaced the statewide race by way of double digits to Abbott. Harris County skilled a number of election issues in 2022, and Senator Paul Bettencourt, who authored each bills, stated his regulation would be sure that such problems don’t happen once more.

Legal advocacy staff the Texas Civil Rights Project has stated that the bills would permit the “manipulation of elections in the nation’s third largest county for their own partisan gain.”

