Texas Republican endorses Trump following meeting with DeSantis

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) introduced on Tuesday that he’s endorsing former President Trump for the GOP nomination for president in 2024 following a meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Gooden mentioned in a statement posted on his Twitter account that he made the verdict after “careful consideration” and a “positive meeting” with DeSantis. He mentioned he has appreciate for DeSantis and his accomplishments as governor however believes Trump is the most productive candidate in line with his file and “commitment to putting America first.”

- Advertisement -

“I met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done commendable work in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are currently facing,” he mentioned.

Gooden is the most recent House Republican to endorse Trump for the Republican nomination. Florida GOP Rep. John Rutherford introduced his endorsement of Trump on Tuesday.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) introduced he was once backing Trump on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Trump has racked up a lot of endorsements from House and Senate Republicans regardless of being the primary former president to be criminally charged.

“I wholeheartedly endorse President Donald J. Trump for the 2024 presidential election and vow to fight alongside him to reclaim our country from the leftist forces that threaten to destroy it. Together, we will ensure a prosperous and secure future for our great nation,” Gooden mentioned.

Biden, most sensible Democrats name on GOP to offer ‘clean’ debt prohibit invoice; hang separate price range negotiations - Advertisement - McCarthy to deal with Israel’s Knesset



Trump has additionally collected a number of endorsements from Florida Republicans, claiming improve from participants of DeSantis’ personal state birthday party. They come with Reps. Cory Mills, Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz.

DeSantis has no longer publicly addressed whether or not he’s making plans to run for president however has been extensively rumored to be taking into consideration a run. He has additionally persistently positioned in 2nd to Trump in hypothetical Republican number one polls.

He has additionally scheduled journeys to early number one states like Iowa and New Hampshire lately.