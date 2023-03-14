Texas Reopens Rental Assistance Applications – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Applications are open starting Tuesday for eligible Texans who may just use assist with paying hire or application expenses.
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs says just about $100 million is to be had as a part of the hire aid program for tenants and landlords.
First-time aid candidates is also eligible for as much as 18 months of hire and application invoice help, both with overdue bills or a mix of overdue, and as much as 3 months of present and long term bills made on their behalf.
Returning candidates who’ve now not gained the utmost allowed 18 months of help for hire and/or application expenses can publish a request for extra investment via their current online user account.
Applications will probably be processed within the order gained, prioritizing the ones dealing with evictions.
New packages for hire and application help are open in a 2-week window starting Tuesday, March 14, at 8 a.m. to Tuesday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m.
Since this system introduced in February 2021, TRR has supplied over $2 billion in emergency price range for hire and application aid, served 250 Texas counties and avoided evictions for over 21,000 families.
