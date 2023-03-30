Texas Rangers vs. Phillies Opening Day: Everything to know

We’ve were given the entire information you want for Opening Day at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers open their 2023 season with a three-game sequence towards the Philadelphia Phillies. It’s the primary time those two ball golf equipment face off on Opening Day since 2009.

- Advertisement - The Phillies are coming off successful the National League pennant, whilst the Rangers input 2023 taking a look to strengthen on their 6th instantly shedding season.

Opening Day could be a little bit of a spectacle. There’s a brand new staff, new faces, new eats … only a ton of information to soak up. With that during thoughts, we would have liked to bring together the whole thing you want to know in an Opening Day fan information:

What time does Phillies-Rangers get started?

- Advertisement - First pitch for Opening Day is scheduled for three:05 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 30.

The ceremonial first pitch might be thrown through Lieutenant Reuben T. Mankin, a 21-year veteran of the Texas DPS, joined through former President George W. Bush and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Lt. Mankin might be accompanied to the pitcher’s mound through Rangers legend Nolan Ryan. Ivan Rodriguez will catch the ceremonial first pitch. We have a complete breakdown of the pre-game timeline right here.

The nationwide anthem might be sang through a Texas trio. We have a look at the band right here.

- Advertisement -

New meals choices come with a two-foot burger … sure, severely

The Rangers introduced the brand new additions to their concessions menu. Check out the Pizza Dawg, Brisket Croissant and monstrous Boomstick Burger. We have a complete breakdown of the brand new concessions right here.

How to watch, concentrate the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The recreation might be to be had on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, in addition to the radio name on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies might be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the guardian corporate of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for chapter on March 14. Bally is the native broadcaster for many Rangers video games.

In its chapter announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks “will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process.”

For extra information in regards to the Bally Sports chapter impact, click on right here.

All the Rangers video games in 2023 will also be heard at the native DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan.

Fans too can concentrate to video games on their cell phones thru 105.3 The Fan at the Audacy app or the radio station’s website.

According to the radio station, Rangers protection is to be had in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and a few southeastern counties of New Mexico.