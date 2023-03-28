Texas Rangers preview: Question marks in the outfield

The outfield seems to be a vulnerable spot for the Texas Rangers in 2023 however they’ve some avid gamers in position who may just assist flip issues round.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Outfield hasn’t been a space of power for Texas in over a decade.

- Advertisement - Sure, there would possibly were a couple of standouts in any given 12 months, however, the closing most sensible shelf mixture of outfielders got here when Josh Hamilton, Nelson Cruz, David Murphy and Craig Gentry have been roaming the Globe Life Park box. That used to be 2011.

Last season, Texas started the 12 months with one Rookie of the Year candidate from the 12 months prior, a journeyman, and a former Rangers’ killer. Combined, the unit used to be one in all the worst in the league. This 12 months, it’s honest to query whether or not or no longer the outlook is any higher.

2022 Opening Day Outfielders : Kole Calhoun, Adolis Garcia, Brad Miller, Eli White

: Kole Calhoun, Adolis Garcia, Brad Miller, Eli White 2023 Projected Opening Day Outfielders: Adolis Garcia, Robbie Grossman, Bubba Thompson, Brad Miller

There is a caveat for the projected starters. This used to be intended to be the starting of the “Leody Taveras, Full Time Center Fielder” technology in Texas. After taking part in in 99 video games at the place closing season, Taveras, who presented forged manufacturing of .261/.309/.366 as a very good defender, used to be poised to be the starter in the heart of the outfield in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day.

- Advertisement - Unfortunately, an indirect damage suffered on March 3 has saved the 24-year outdated Dominican out of motion and has deemed him unavailable for the season opener. He isn’t recently anticipated to pass over greater than per week or so at the get started of the season, so be expecting to look Taveras again in the lineup early on with the hopes that he locks down the heart box process whilst proceeding to development at the plate.

The maximum set place belongs to Adolis Garcia, who will most likely guy proper box for far of the season. While he may just play in heart box in Taveras’ stead, the arm performs higher at the nook. Garcia, who simply grew to become 30, endured frequently as the dynamic participant that exploded on the scene for the Rangers in 2021. His batting line advanced ever so reasonably in 2022 – .250/.300/.456, and he traded a couple of homers for doubles whilst riding in 11 extra runs.

While he didn’t benefit a 2d instantly All-Star look, Garcia supplies Texas with one thing it wishes in the outfield – steadiness. Garcia proved that his rookie season wasn’t a fluke closing season. Now with two instantly years of identical manufacturing, he makes supervisor Bruce Bochy’s process more uncomplicated – if you understand what you’re getting from somebody, it’s more uncomplicated to fit him in the place you want him.

- Advertisement - Perhaps extra importantly, Garcia has been operating on his plate self-discipline, one thing for which he used to be a great deal criticized for the previous two seasons. If that improves in 2023, there may well be a good larger season in the playing cards for Garcia. Defensively, on the other hand, everybody already is aware of the arm is a plus.

Adolis Garcia’s arm is registered as an intergalactic weapon this is unlawful on each planet in the Milky Way. by way of @BallySportsSW | #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/QUzVP0MNLp — Sports activitiesDay Rangers (@dmn_rangers) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, whilst Taveras rehabs, the door is open for former first-rounder Bubba Thompson to earn some taking part in time. The twenty sixth total variety through the Rangers in the 2017 Draft, is a velocity demon on the bases and may just receive advantages a great deal from the higher bases in 2023 after stealing 67 bases between Triple-A and the majors closing season.

While the 24-year outdated out of Mobile, Alabama didn’t make a large number of forged touch, his fast day trip of the field to first base on infield singles helped push his on-base proportion to over .300 in the closing two months of his debut season.

Thompson’s velocity performs defensively, as smartly. Even even though he were given maximum of his reps in 2022 in left box, Bubba’s vary issue in the outfield used to be rather slightly upper in heart box than the corners. Until Taveras returns, Thompson may well be penciled in however he may additionally stick round as a fourth outfielder, defensive substitute, and pinch runner specialist for Texas in the mould of Gentry from days long gone through.

That leaves the downside kid place for Texas. Left box used to be one thing of a black hollow closing season, however the Rangers are going to show to every other journeyman outfielder to assist patch issues up at that nook.

Thirty-three-year-old Robbie Grossman signed an excessively affordable deal of $2 million to take a look at to carry down left box for the Rangers when they whiffed on larger names in unfastened company. It’s a transfer extremely harking back to the Jon Daniels technology, with Grossman coming off of an injury-shortened season the place he used to be traded to a contender mid-year and is most likely at some degree in his profession the place he’s taking part in year-to-year.

Defensively, Grossman is well the maximum tenured outfielder in camp, along with his whole 10-year profession coming from the grass. Offensively, the switch-hitting Grossman hasn’t been anything else remarkable however is adept at operating the rely. Between Detroit and Atlanta closing season, Grossman wasn’t anything else to jot down house about at the plate, slashing a cumulative .209/.310/.311 and putting out about two times up to he walked.

However, Grossman has doubtlessly performed himself out of a platoon and right into a full-time process this spring.

Interesting remark from Bruce Bochy’s media availability this morning: Robbie Grossman gets maximum of the taking part in time in left box. No true platoon. #Rangers like the enhancements he is produced from the left aspect. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) March 19, 2023

Having made changes when swinging left-handed, Grossman wrapped up camp with a lovely great line of .405/.500/.619 with 10 RBIs and 3 stolen bases to his identify. He used to be on hearth in Surprise, and whilst it’s almost certainly no longer indicative of his efficiency in the common season, it surely offers the Rangers slightly extra hope that he may also be greater than only a reasonable platoon man.

The platoon spouse for Grossman used to be anticipated to be holdover Brad Miller, who’s now more likely to serve extra as a super-utility participant who will get some at-bats as the designated hitter. Josh Smith, who noticed 24 video games in left box closing 12 months, may just additionally get reps everywhere the box as a bench choice.

Smith made his debut in past due May and whilst he didn’t do a lot offensively all the way through his time in the large leagues, he performed some fairly blank ball in the outfield, making only one error in his 68 video games, despite the fact that he’s an infielder through nature. Smith had himself a lovely first rate spring, slashing .350/.447/.450 in 16 video games in Surprise and he even were given a couple of appears to be like in heart box.

There’s room for the Rangers’ outfield to develop in 2023. So much has to head proper for them to succeed in their height, and a part of it starts with Taveras getting again and having a breakout season. But some encouraging Spring Training performances may just outcome in the Rangers’ outfield being lost sight of – no longer underrated, no longer a sleeper pick out to be amongst the perfect in Major League baseball, but when issues pass proper, possibly they’re no longer as unhealthy as they appear on paper.