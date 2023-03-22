Texas Rangers preview: Marcus Semien seeks normalcy at 2nd base

Marcus Semien got here to the Texas Rangers ultimate season as a part of the $500 million buck heart infield with Corey Seager. Big issues are anticipated in his 2d 12 months.

DALLAS — After 5 directly dropping seasons, the Texas Rangers made up our minds that they wanted a transformation. The supervisor used to be let pass mid-summer, the overall supervisor used to be out after the longest tenure in staff historical past, and at the side of the ones selections, the staff had spent the wintry weather significantly upgrading the lineup.

Marcus Semien used to be a part of that components. After years of seeing Rougned Odor droop at the plate and within the box, and experiencing three hundred and sixty five days of drastic rebuild, Texas made up our minds that it used to be time to spend — and spend they did.

There used to be no sticky label surprise at a ticket that reached $175 million over seven years to signal Semien, an All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger 2d baseman.

2022 Opening Day Second Baseman: Marcus Semien

2023 Projected Opening Day Second Baseman: Marcus Semien

Semien used to be a participant whose development that you must see linearly. Starting as a 2011 draftee of the Chicago White Sox, Semien labored his technique to prospect standing ahead of touchdown in Oakland.

From his time with the A’s and coaching below the tutelage of identified infield trainer extraordinaire Ron Washington, the place he very much progressed his protection at shortstop, to signing a one-year pillow contract with Toronto forward of the 2021 season, the place he moved to 2d base and earned the above-mentioned accolades.

In a span of about 24 hours, the Texas Rangers have dedicated part one thousand million bucks to signal Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Just like that, they’ve were given the most efficient heart infield in baseball as they begin their rebuild. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

In 2022, after signing with the Rangers, Semien proved to be each and every bit the iron guy that he were the former 3 seasons. Since 2019, Semien has performed in every sport aside from 8. In 2022, he had 724 plate appearances to guide the league.

However, the manufacturing in 2022 wasn’t precisely what Texas used to be anticipating to get, particularly early within the 12 months, as Semien slashed less than he had in 2019 and 2021 at .248/.304/.429, additionally totaling 10 fewer hits and part the choice of house runs.

That mentioned, Globe Life Field isn’t the hitting paradise that Globe Life Park used to be, and Semien additionally had a shockingly gradual begin to the season. His efficiency actually began to swing upwards from mid-May onward and for the rest of the 12 months, the 31-year previous used to be simply what Texas wanted at 2d base – a competent glove, a greater than dependable bat and a cast and feared presence within the lineup.

Marcus Semien in his ultimate 30 video games with the Rangers: 121 AB

36 Hits

7 HRs

19 RBIs

7 BB

.298/.363/.512

.875 OPS He has became it round and has performed higher after his gradual begin to the season. pic.twitter.com/Z8KqtaWZiF — Rangers Muse (@TXRangersMuse) June 22, 2022

Was the gradual get started because of nerves? Was it the drive of an enormous contract? Was it the unfamiliarity of a brand new atmosphere? We’ll by no means know, however now that Semien has a season with Texas below his belt, and because the Rangers have now added pitching to move with the bats, the expectancies are going to be a lot upper than ahead of for the veteran Bay Area local.

A gradual dose of spring coaching at-bats appear to signify that Semien is able to opt for the common season. The hope is that the “normalcy” of this season’s spring camp will assist give a contribution to a faster get started for Semien in his sophomore season. There’s no pandemic, no new clubhouse to navigate, no lockout to paintings thru – there may be simply the standard regimen of standard ball.

Semien’s ultimate “normal” offseason? That one preceded his 2019 season – his breakout 12 months when he completed 3rd within the American League MVP vote casting.

For Semien, in his 2d season in Texas, that’s the type of customary he and the staff are on the lookout for.