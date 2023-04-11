Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney ties AL mark with 9 Ks







ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney tied an AL file by way of hanging out 9 consecutive batters on Monday night time in opposition to the Kansas City Royals. - Advertisement - Heaney matched a file shared by way of Detroit reliever Tyler Alexander in opposition to Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2020, and Detroit reliever Doug Fister in opposition to Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2012. The primary league file for consecutive strikeouts is 10, set by way of the New York Mets’ Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970 and coupled by way of the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola on June 25, 2021 and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes on Aug. 11, 2021. Heaney recorded his first out by way of fanning Edward Olivares with one runner on within the first. After the Royals scored an unearned run, Heaney whiffed Matt Duffy to start the streak, then struck out Nicky Lopez to finish the inning. - Advertisement - In the second one, Heaney set down Hunter Dozier and Nate Eaton swinging and Jackie Bradley Jr. on the lookout for 5 instantly. In the 3rd, Bobby Witt Jr., Edward Olivares and Vinnie Pasquantino all struck out swinging. Heaney’s 9th instantly got here in opposition to Salvador Perez, who went down swinging to guide off the fourth. Duffy then become the primary Royals batter to file an out on a ball in play — a flyball to proper. Heaney departed after 5 innings and 10 Ks. He allowed two hits, two walks and one unearned run. - Advertisement - Heaney broke Nolan Ryan’s membership file for consecutive strikeouts in a sport with seven. Ryan fanned seven instantly in opposition to the California Angels on July 7, 1991. Heaney, who signed with Texas as a unfastened agent ultimate December, had a rocky day trip in his Rangers debut, recording handiest 8 outs and permitting seven runs in a 7-2 loss to Baltimore ultimate Tuesday.





