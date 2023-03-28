The Rangers will host a couple of Texas dignitaries, and a baseball legend, throughout first pitch ceremonies Thursday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers could have a contingent of dignitaries – and a few Texas royalty, too – on hand for the first pitch rite throughout Thursday’s Opening Day sport at Globe Life Field.

Gov. Greg Abbott, former President George W. Bush and Texas legend Nolan Ryan sign up for Lt. Reuben T. Mankin, who will throw the first pitch to Ivan Rodriguez, every other Rangers Hall of Famer.

Mankin is a 21-year veteran of the legislation enforcement Texas Rangers of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Rangers (baseball membership, this is) can be commemorating the 2 hundredth anniversary of the founding of the Texas Rangers legislation enforcement.

The first pitch rite can be a part of a number of pregame ceremonies, starting at 2:30 p.m. First pitch – the actual first pitch – is about for three:05 p.m., because the Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gates to the ballpark will open at midday on Thursday, and parking loads open at 11 a.m., the crew introduced Tuesday.

Also in attendance Thursday can be Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. Last 12 months Texas was once awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which can be performed July 16, 2024.

Thursday will mark the start of a Rangers season that may, a minimum of originally, have some optimism. New ace Jacob deGrom headlines a made over Rangers rotation, and Texas' infield of 3rd baseman Josh Jung, shortstop Corey Seager, 2d baseman Marcus Semien and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe can be a few of the extra cast gadgets in baseball.