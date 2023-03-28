Texas Rangers News and Links – March 28

Good morning.

(*28*) how the Texas Rangers could make the postseason for the primary time since 2016.

Shawn McFarland writes that Bruce Bochy and the Rangers are happy with how the rotation is covered as much as start the season.

Dave Sessions writes that Nathan Eovaldi was working on his slider in his ultimate spring time out at The Shed closing night.

McFarland notes that Leody Taveras is predicted to omit a couple of week of the common season which might bump Adolis Garcia to center field for a handful of video games.

Jeff Wilson writes that Jacob deGrom is fond of Opening Day nods which is excellent as a result of he’ll be taking the ball to start the season on Thursday.

Levi Weaver selects Corey Seager because the standout participant for the Rangers at Surprise this spring.

Landry calls the Rangers having a better lineup than they’re given credit for the lesson to remove from spring coaching.

Anthony Castrovince sees the Rangers as having the fourth best starting rotation heading into the 2023 season.

Matt Fisher previews the hot corner in Texas the place Josh Jung is making an attempt to assert the activity after closing season’s false get started.

Sarah Blaskovich is somewhat past due to the name of the game that Tepid informed us about weeks in the past: Hurtado Barbecue is the reason to mission into the The Shed.

Anthony Gutierrez is No. 7 on Evan Grant’s best Rangers prospect record however, if the hype is to be believed, he gained’t be that low for lengthy.

Nathaniel Lowe was once on the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast the place he spoke back questions submitted through fanatics.

And, the Rangers unveiled their latest circus food items that may pervade the concessions at The Shed this season.

