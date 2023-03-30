Texas Rangers Globe Life Field attendance: Latest numbers

The Rangers are getting into their fourth season in an air-conditioned stadium, and 3rd in entrance of enthusiasts. Has it made a distinction?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The outdated Ballpark in Arlington used to be liked by means of Texas Rangers enthusiasts, apart from for the only factor it did not have: An air conditioner.

Our sizzling scorching summers made enjoying, and viewing, lower than best within the lifeless of summer time, even all through night time video games. But did it *in point of fact* have an effect on attendance? Did it in truth forestall Rangers enthusiasts from trekking to the ballpark 81 days out of the yr?

The evident resolution would possibly appear to be a sure.

And there is more than likely one thing to that. A Sunday afternoon sport in August used to be less-than-appealing when temperatures climbed into the triple digits. On the turn facet, it made catching my first (and most effective) house run ball slightly more uncomplicated again in 2010, when Michael Young blasted a pitch into the left-centerfield bleachers. There wasn’t a lot pageant for the ball, and that used to be with Texas in the house stretch of a playoff season.

Through the years, an concept to place a climate-controlled dome over the Ballpark used to be tossed round. It by no means got here to fruition.

Then got here 2016, when the Rangers unveiled plans for a brand new indoor ballpark, the place the temperature could be set to a comfy 72 levels.

Globe Life Field opened in 2020, however the pandemic compelled enthusiasts to attend till that October, when a restricted choice of tickets had been offered for postseason play. The subsequent season, 2021, used to be a special tale, with a full-capacity Opening Day after which near-capacity crowds the remainder of the yr and whole crowds in 2022.

So now that the Rangers have a pair seasons within the new stadium, we made up our minds to dive into the attendance numbers.

Does a climate-controlled setting in truth assist attendance? Or is all of it in regards to the product at the box?

The resolution appears to be slightly of each. The Rangers’ 2022 attendance at Globe Life Field lagged rather in the back of the overall years of the outside stadium. But additionally: The Rangers’ 2017-2022 seasons had been some of the worst stretch in franchise historical past, so enthusiasm used to be missing. Maybe the indoor stadium stored the attendance afloat.

First, a pair disclaimers: This is not an actual science, and certain, it’ll appear to be cherry-picking numbers. It’s a snapshot of the attendance numbers from the one of the absolute best years of Rangers baseball and evaluating the ones to the worst, without reference to which stadium they performed in.

One different caveat: Globe Life Field is smaller than its predecessor, Globe Life Park (previously the Ballpark in Arlington) by means of about 8,000 seats. But most effective some of the membership’s fresh attendance numbers have exceeded the Globe Life Field ability of 40,300, on a game-by-game reasonable. That used to be in 2012, when the Rangers had been coming off back-to-back World Series appearances. As you can understand, there is been a not-so-surprising development with Rangers attendance: When the crew is just right, the enthusiasts display up.

If the Rangers get started successful once more, which they really well may just in 2023, will Globe Life Field’s at ease indoor confines get packed? I would not guess in opposition to that.

Here’s a handy guide a rough snapshot evaluating the closing two seasons at Globe Life Field, in comparison to the former decade at Globe Life Park:





And listed below are the total numbers, going again to that 2010 season, courtesy of ESPN:

Total attendance: 2,011,381

Per sport: 24,831

Team report: 68-94

Total attendance: 2,110,258

Per sport: 26,052

Team report: 60-102

Total attendance: 2,133,004

Per sport: 26,333

Team report: 78-84

Total attendance: 2,107,107

Per sport: 26,013

Team report: 67-95

Total attendance: 2,507,760

Per sport: 30,960

Team report: 78-84

Total attendance: 2,710,402

Per sport: 33,461

Team report: 95-67

Total attendance: 2,491,875

Per sport: 30,763

Team report: 88-74

Total attendance: 2,718,733

Per sport: 33,564

Team report: 67-95

Total attendance: 3,178,273

Per sport: 38,579

Team report: 91-72

Total attendance: 3,460,280

Per sport: 42,719

Team report: 93-69

Total attendance: 2,946,949

Per sport: 36,382

Team report: 96-66

Total attendance: 2,505,171

Per sport: 30,928

Team report: 90-72

* First yr of latest Globe Life Field