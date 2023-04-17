Texas Rangers beat Houston Astros after Semien grand slam

The Rangers, who took two of 3 from the World Series champions, final gained a sequence in Houston in July 2018.

HOUSTON — Marcus Semien hit a grand slam to cap a six-run 7th inning because the Texas Rangers beat the Astros 9-1 on Sunday night time for his or her first collection win at Houston in just about 5 years.

- Advertisement - The Rangers, who took two of 3 from the World Series champions, final gained a sequence in Houston in July 2018 when Texas swept the Astros. Since that collection, Texas had misplaced 10 immediately collection in Houston.

“This is a division series,” Semien mentioned. “All of them count whether it’s the best team or the worst. All of them count in the division, and our goal is to win the division, so we need these games.”

Nathaniel Lowe doubled to steer off the 7th, tying his profession top with an 11-game hitting streak. After an error by way of shortstop Jeremy Peña allowed Adolis García to succeed in, Josh Jung singled and Jonah Heim drew a bases-loaded stroll to attain Lowe.

- Advertisement - Robbie Grossman adopted with an RBI unmarried to chase Astros starter Framber Valdez (1-2). Héctor Neris retired the following two batters prior to Semien’s grand slam to left box on an 0-2 pitch.

“I was definitely down in the hole,” Semien mentioned. “I think it took me swinging and missing on the splitter to get a sense of where I really needed to start. … I got it exactly where I needed to get it, and of course this ballpark, short porch, so that was a bonus.”

Texas supervisor Bruce Bochy mentioned the inning confirmed what the Rangers may do once they profit from a state of affairs.

- Advertisement - “Lowe started that inning, and we had some good at-bats,” Bochy mentioned. “The whole order did something to put up that big number. Marcus topped it off. That’s what you’re hoping: Keep it close, then something like that happens where you break it open, and it couldn’t have worked out better for us.”

Heim added a sacrifice fly within the 8th, and Leody Taveras hit a two-run double.

Andrew Heaney authorized two hits over 5 shutout innings for Texas. He struck out 4 and walked 3.

The Astros threatened within the 7th as Brock Burke (1-0) walked the bases loaded. Jonathan Hernández struck out the following two hitters however walked Alex Bregman to power in Peña, who doubled to start out the inning. Will Smith prompted a groundout from Yordan Alvarez to finish the inning.

Houston supervisor Dusty Baker referred to as the loss disappointing.

“They scored seven unearned runs,” Baker mentioned. “We didn’t play very well. We made some mistakes in the field. We made some mistakes on the bases. We had some opportunities. The 0-2 grand slam really hurt. That was the major difference in the game.”

Valdez yielded 5 runs — one earned — and 4 hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. He retired 18 of the primary 20 batters he confronted prior to operating into hassle within the 7th.

“He had the walk (to Heim) on a close pitch, and we left him in there because nobody throws a groundball double play better than Framber,” Baker mentioned. “They hit two balls through the infield that could have been double-play balls. You’re trying to get a double play, and he’s the best double-play guy that I had on the team, and even in the bullpen.”

Mauricio Dubón stretched his career-long hitting streak to 11 video games with a unmarried within the 5th, however was once thrown out seeking to advance to 2nd.

Rangers: C Mitch Garver (left knee) might be “down a while,” Bochy mentioned. Garver was once positioned at the injured checklist April 9.

Astros: OF Chas McCormick was once out of the lineup for a 2nd immediately sport after leaving Friday’s sport with imaginative and prescient issues. Baker mentioned McCormick wasn’t 100%, and he didn’t know if McCormick can be to be had on Monday. … OF Michael Brantley (proper shoulder) took reside batting apply, Baker mentioned.

Bochy became 68 on Sunday. He advanced to 11-11 when managing on his birthday, together with 8-5 in highway video games.

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 4.32 ERA) begins Monday reverse Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 5.19 ERA) within the opener of a three-game collection at Kansas City.