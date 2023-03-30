Texas Rangers 2023 schedule: List of theme and community nights

Whether you are looking to attain a Whataburger-themed jersey or hang around with fanatics out of your favourite faculty groups, there may be lots of particular nights this season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baseball season is right here!

- Advertisement - And that suggests 82 alternatives to look at the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field this 2023 common season.

Many of the ones video games can even happen all over particular theme or community nights on the ballpark.

While the theme nights function collaborations with groups such because the Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys, the community nights give fanatics the danger to revel in a Rangers recreation along different fanatics with not unusual pursuits and to fortify teams akin to first responders and lecturers.

- Advertisement - If you are looking to catch a Rangers recreation this season with just a little extra added taste, here is a checklist of the ones particular nights that can assist you decide which video games you wish to have to wait.

Theme nights

Fans who need to attend a theme evening and additionally clutch a different merchandise from the sport must purchase their tickets through offers on this page, in keeping with the group. Use the golf green “Buy Tickets” button for the sport you wish to have to wait.

- Advertisement - Good Good Golf – Thursday, April 27 vs. Yankees

Item: Good Good Golf/Rangers-branded cap

Whataburger – Tuesday, May 2 vs. Diamondbacks

Item: Rangers/Whataburger Josh Jung jersey

Dallas Stars – Tuesday, June 6 vs. Cardinals

Item: Rangers/Stars jersey

Indiana Jones – Tuesday, June 13 vs. Angels

Item: Special ‘Indiana Jonah’ Heim bobblehead

Dallas Cowboys – Thursday, June 15 vs. Angels

Item: Rangers/Cowboys jersey

Dallas Mavericks – Wednesday, June 28 vs. Tigers

Item: Rangers/Mavs jersey

Discovery’s Shark Week – Monday, July 17 vs. Rays

Item: Shark Week-theme Jon Gray bobblehead

Margaritaville – Saturday, August 5 vs. Marlins

Item: Rangers-themed Hawaiian jersey

Star Wars – Saturday, September 2 vs. Twins

Item: Star Wars-themed Nathanial Lowe bobblehead

OpTic Gaming – Monday, September 4 vs. Astros

FC Dallas – Tuesday, September 5 vs. Astros

Item: Rangers/FC Dallas Martin Perez jersey

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts – Wednesday, September 6 vs. Astros

Last Chance Theme Night – Friday, September 22 vs. Mariners

Item: TBA (will function pieces from earlier theme nights)

Community nights

Fans can purchase tickets here for the community nights of their selection. Many of the nights additionally function particular pieces akin to caps that include the tickets.