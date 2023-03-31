Texas Rainy Day Fund projected to hit cap for first time in state history | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas’ Economic Stabilization Fund, also known as its Rainy Day Fund, is projected to surpass $27 billion by fiscal 2025 for the first time in Texas history, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says.

“Extraordinary economic factors” and record taxes paid into state coffers contributed to an unprecedented amount of money available for the state legislature to spend and generated record high revenues for the ESF, Hegar said.

The $27 billion is more than double the $11 billion held in the fund at the end of fiscal 2022. The record amount means “the fund could reach the upper limit of its constitutionally mandated balance for the first time in its nearly 35-year history,” the comptroller said.

In January, Hegar issued the Biennial Revenue Estimate before the 88th legislative session began, which establishes parameters for the state budget. The legislature is currently debating how to allocate a record $32.69 billion, in addition to $155.54 billion in total collections of available general revenue-related funds in 2024-25, according to Hegar’s BRE.

“The revenue increases that we have seen truly have been historical and unprecedented. We have never experienced anything like this in the past, and I don’t think we’ll witness anything like this in the future,” Hegar said in a statement. “Although the ESF has a historically high balance, this money belongs to the people of Texas, and we must always be prepared to use those funds to address their needs.”

The 88th Legislature has “an unprecedented amount of money for general-purpose spending,” he added, saying, he was “glad to see that lawmakers are giving careful thought to how this tremendous asset can be best put to work for Texans.”

“Record growth in tax revenue collections in 2022 contributed to an unprecedented projected $32.7 billion ending balance in 2022-23, aided by a remarkable economic rebound after pandemic restrictions were lifted, spikes in energy prices and – unfortunately – the highest rate of general price inflation in 40 years,” the comptroller’s office said.

According to the BRE, 53% of the state’s revenue comes from sales taxes.

In fiscal 2022, total tax collections increased by 25.6% from fiscal 2021. “To put that in perspective,” the comptroller’s office explained, the maximum change in previous years was 13.4%.

In 2022, tax remittances increased by record amounts across the board. Sales taxes increased by 19.3%, motor vehicle taxes by 12.5%, oil and natural gas severance taxes increased by 116% compared to 2021 and well above the average growth rates reported between 1996 and 2021, according to the comptroller’s office.

The ESF was created in 1988 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters and is primarily funded through oil and natural gas severance taxes. The legislature structured the fund to automatically set aside some tax revenue in good years to have available during an economic downturn. According to state law, the balance in each biennium can’t exceed 10% of the amount of certain revenue deposited into the General Revenue Fund during the previous biennium.

Until fiscal 2015, the ESF was funded at a ratio of 75% of the previous year’s oil and natural gas production tax revenues “exceeding the amounts they yielded in fiscal 1987 – $531.9 million and $599.8 million, respectively,” the comptroller’s office explains. In 2014, voters approved a constitutional amendment to shift half of this revenue to the State Highway Fund. Unless changed by the legislature, this will expire in December 2034 when the ESF would again be funded 75% by oil and natural gas taxes above the fiscal 1987 threshold in fiscal 2036.

Between fiscal 2023 and 2025, severance tax transfers to the ESF would total $10.5 billion, the comptroller’s office says, “with annual transfers well above historical norms. As the ESF is projected to reach its constitutional cap in 2025, about $690 million that would go to the fund will remain in general revenue, and the ESF is projected to receive $9.8 billion.”

The Texas oil and natural gas industry paid a record $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal 2022, by far the highest total in Texas history. This represents a 54% increase from its previous record of $16 billion paid in 2019, and more than double what it paid in fiscal 2021, The Center Square previously reported.

Production taxes grew by $5.8 billion, a 116% increase; royalties paid totaled $2.2 billion, a 102% increase over the year. In fiscal 2022, oil and natural gas production taxes exceeded $10 billion for the first time in Texas history.

The $24.7 billion translates to the industry paying roughly $67 million every day in taxes, which directly fund the ESF, the Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the Permanent University Fund (PUF).

In 2022, 99% of the state’s oil and natural gas royalties were deposited into the PSF and the PUF to support Texas public education. Each fund received $2.1 billion, more than double the amounts paid the previous year. The ESF received $1.5 billion from oil and natural gas production taxes.