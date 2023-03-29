Texas private schools facing certain security challenges amid Nashville shooting

SAN ANTONIO – In the aftermath of the Nashville college shooting, there are lots of questions on security measures at private schools national, together with in Texas.

More than 20 San Antonio-area schools are a part of the Texas Private School Association (TSPA). After every other college shooting, the affiliation, like many schools, is having a look at its protection procedures.

According to cops, the Nashville suspect shot out the glass of a facet door of the Covenant School and crawled via a gap to get into the construction.

Dr. Brian Guenther, president of San Marcos Academy and TPSA board member, stated private schools steadily have extra publicity streetwise with regards to safe entrances for schools. That manner they should be in consistent conversation with legislation enforcement when there may be any form of risk to their schools.

Guenther stated maximum authorized private schools should have emergency plans in position, which come with coaching and having direct conversation traces with native legislation enforcement and emergency responders.

Another problem is investment to harden their structures or upload security improvements.

“All of that funding is not budgeted within our tuition dollars, and so we are faced with the challenges of raising those funds or applying for grants for those funds. And so not only that but having to work hand in hand with local law enforcement and emergency responders, we do that all on our own,” stated Guenther. “We don’t have organizations that do that for us or the requirements that are not there for private schools in working with state and local officials. There are requirements when it comes to a public institution, but when it comes to a private institution, we have to work those channels all on our own.”

The State of Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott not too long ago made budget to be had to private schools to assist towards protection and security via grants. Another factor private schools need to imagine is hiring their very own security staff.

“Most private schools have to either hire their own security firm or pay local law enforcement outside of their off hours. Our campus has an agreement with the county. We have an SRO (School Resource Officer) on our campus, but we went through a commissioners court, and we went through the county in order to make that happen,” stated Guenther. “Not all private schools get that option or have that available to them. So most private schools in the schools that we work with through our credit accreditation processes have to hire their own off-duty police officers or sheriff deputies, or they have to hire their own security firms. Those come out of their own operational support dollars. Those come out of their tuition and fees for their families.”

Guenther stated the principle query he’s requested by way of any mother or father having a look to sign up their kid in a private college is set campus security. He stated they might proceed running with their member schools to verify they know of the investment to be had for security improvements, protocols and era.

“Our job is to make sure that we have a safe place for our students to learn and to grow, where they love school and not hate school, where they love to be here and not afraid to be here every day,” stated Guenther.