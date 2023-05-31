Texas power plant: 1 person killed in boiler explosion





A power plant situated in southeastern Texas skilled a boiler explosion on Wednesday morning, which resulted in the fatality of 1 person, in keeping with a spokesperson from Luminant, a Dallas-based corporate that owns the power plant.

The spokesperson, Meranda Cohn, said {that a} contractor used to be fatally injured in the blast, which came about on the Oak Grove Power Plant at roughly 8 a.m. Fortunately, all different staff and contractors had been accounted for and there aren’t any different identified accidents right now. - Advertisement -

Bill Huggins, the Emergency Management Director for Robertson County, showed that there used to be no hearth and no danger to the citizens of the close by the city of Franklin, which is situated kind of 110 miles northwest of Houston.