Texas Parks and Wildfire to stock lakes across Texas with catfish

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, or TPWD, stated Monday it’ll stock 1000’s of catfish at lakes across Texas throughout the fall.

TPWD stated its Neighborhood Fishin‘ program “provides an opportunity for friends and families to participate in the Texas traditions of outdoor recreation by reeling in catfish close to home.”

TPWD will stock catfish from April to October at 18 lakes, together with 5 within the Dallas-Fort Worth house, 4 within the Houston house, two each and every in Austin and San Antonio, and one each and every in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas so that Texans don’t have to travel far to have a great experience,” stated Craig Bonds, director of Inland Fisheries in Monday’s liberate. “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

TPWD says no fish can be stocked in August as a result of top water temperatures.

The following lakes can be stocked with catfish from April 14 to Oct. 27:

The following lakes can be stocked with catfish from April 21 to Oct. 27:

TPWD says anglers can stay up to 5 catfish of any dimension in step with day. At some places, cleansing tables are to be had close by.

Children below 17 can fish at no cost, however adults who fish should have a fishing license, in accordance to TPWD. You should purchase a “one-day, all-water” get right of entry to fishing license for $11.