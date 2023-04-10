Texas is maintaining elections, together with for municipal places of work, on May 6, 2023. Quite a lot of applicants operating in those elections finished Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses permit citizens to listen to immediately from applicants about what motivates them to run for place of business.

Below is a number of responses from the applicants who crammed out the survey as of April 9. To learn each and every candidate’s complete responses, click on their identify on the backside of the object.

Incumbent Shelby Williams (nonpartisan) is operating for Plano City Council Place 5 and the overall election is on May 6. Here’s how Williams answered to the query: What spaces of public coverage are you in my view ?

“…So in no specific order, one of the crucial spaces I’m maximum are:

Public Safety, Property Taxes, Short-Term Rentals, Housing Mobility, Public Transit (DART) reform, Volunteer Management, Emergency Preparedness, Energy Reliability.”

Pamela Boggess (nonpartisan) is operating for Fort Worth City Council District 9 and the overall election is on May 6. Here’s how Boggess answered to the query: What spaces of public coverage are you in my view ?

“Crime. The city’s number one responsibility is for families to feel safe in their neighborhoods. This takes a holistic approach to investing in public safety, better community policing and developing programs that build better relationships between public safety and our neighborhoods.”

Amy Cearnal (nonpartisan) is operating for mayor of Arlington and the overall election is on May 6. Here’s how Cearnal answered to the query: What spaces of public coverage are you in my view ?

“As a Realtor, I advocate for private property rights. As Mayor, I have to balance that advocacy with the rights of the citizens to work toward the best long term outcome for the city of Arlington. Land use is a major issue for our city and the experience that I have in talking with regional development partners and representatives from jurisdictions across the US gives me a unique perspective to look for appropriate solutions. With best case land use, we can plan for more sustainable city services.”

Italia De La Cruz (nonpartisan) is operating for Fort Worth City Council District 6 and the overall election is on May 6. Here’s how De La Cruz answered to the query: What spaces of public coverage are you in my view ?

“It’s imperative that law enforcement has the support they need to do their jobs properly. The residents of Fort Worth should have no doubt that our police are here to serve and protect. Building relationships between communities and law enforcement is part of that. I look forward to being a part of the solution in regards to safety in our streets.”

Madison Gutierrez (nonpartisan) is operating for San Antonio City Council District 10 and the overall election is on May 6. Here’s how Gutierrez answered to the query: What spaces of public coverage are you in my view ?

“Fighting for our small businesses. San Antonio has about 34,000 small businesses and about 145,000 sole proprietorships. These are what bring tourists and business to our city. Helping these businesses is very important to me. My family owns a restaurant, so I know how much hard work and dedication goes into owning a business.”

Irina Rudolph (nonpartisan) is operating for San Antonio City Council District 6 and the overall election is on May 6. Here’s how Rudolph answered to the query: What spaces of public coverage are you in my view ?

“When running in 2021, I discovered there were many homeless camps in District 6. Since that time the number of homeless camps have only increased. Now many are within close proximity to elementary schools, where needles and drugs can be found on a daily basis.”

If you’re a Texas candidate or incumbent, click here to take the survey. The survey comprises over 30 questions, and you’ll select those you’re feeling will best possible constitute your perspectives to citizens. If you whole the survey, a field together with your solutions will show for your Ballotpedia profile. Your responses may even populate the information that looks in our cellular app, My Vote Ballotpedia.

