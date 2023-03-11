Texas man stallks, kills Washington woman

REDMOND, Wash. — A Texas man is accused of stalking a woman after which killing her and her husband ahead of turning the gun on himself in a house invasion in Washington state Friday morning.

“This is the absolute worst outcome for a stalking case,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “This is every victim, every detective, every police chief’s worst nightmare.”

This took place round 1:45 a.m. at a house alongside 89th and 169th Street in Redmond, which is simply northeast of the Seattle metro house.

Chief Lowe mentioned his officials have been known as to the house in line with pictures fired. When they made it, they have been met through a neighbor and the mum of probably the most sufferers who known the home the place the pictures got here from.

As police made their technique to the entrance door, Chief Lowe mentioned the woman’s husband was once within the doorway. They attempted speaking with him however he collapsed and become unresponsive, Lowe mentioned.

The police moved him from the entrance and spotted he have been shot within the chest. Paramedics began treating him however he quickly died from his accidents, Lowe mentioned.

Police knew there have been extra sufferers in the home so that they began looking and located the woman and her alleged stalker shot to loss of life in the main bedroom. Lowe mentioned the alleged stalker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lowe mentioned his division was once conversant in the woman and the alleged stalker as a result of they’ve been investigating a stalking case between the 2 since final 12 months.

Lowe mentioned the woman to start with known as police in December 2022 on account of the man’s movements towards her. She then known as police once more in mid-January as a result of his movements began to worsen. Lowe mentioned the woman reported greater than 100 contacts inside of a unmarried day and mentioned her stalker despatched items and confirmed up at her house.

The woman had filed a coverage order towards the man however Lowe mentioned police have now not been in a position to serve him as a result of they did not know the place he was once.

“It was difficult to pin him down to a location,” Lowe mentioned.

The woman and man reportedly met on a podcast app known as Clubhouse.

The woman and her husband have now not been known. The most effective information police supplied at the alleged stalker is that he was once a long-haul truck driving force from Texas.

