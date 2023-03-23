Texas Man Shot, Killed on Used Car Test Drive – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Police are searching for two males they are saying shot and killed a person whilst test-driving a used automobile Tuesday evening.

According to police, officials had been referred to as to the 700 block of Port Richmond Way at about 6 p.m. after citizens locally reported discovering an unresponsive guy mendacity on the street.

Police mentioned the person were shot and that he was once transported to a close-by medical institution the place he died of his accidents. The guy was once later recognized by means of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan.

Hamdan, police mentioned, was once serving to a circle of relatives member promote a used automobile and had agreed to head on a check force with a possible purchaser.

Citing surveillance video and witness accounts, police mentioned two younger males arrived at Hamdan’s house for the check force Tuesday evening and that he joined them on the journey.

Police mentioned they imagine that whilst on Port Richmond Way, one of the most two males it seems that shot Hamdan who then were given out of the car and collapsed.

The two males then drove not up to a mile away and deserted the auto at the back of a shopping mall at Matlock and Sublett roads, that is the place detectives with the Arlington Police mentioned surveillance video confirmed the 2 males strolling clear of the car.

Detectives shared images Wednesday taken from that surveillance video with the hope that somebody who known them would come ahead and percentage their identities.

The Arlington Police Department asks that any one with information concerning the capturing or who acknowledges both of the 2 males to delight name Detective Simmons at 817-459-5735. Tipsters can stay nameless by means of calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 they usually may well be eligible for a praise.

Anyone who is aware of or sees both of the 2 males is warned not to means them and to name 911 straight away. Both males are to be thought to be armed and perilous.

Lastly, the Arlington Police Department mentioned any individual purchasing or promoting pieces in a virtual market is welcomed and inspired to make exchanges in designated safe zones at each and every of our 4 police patrol stations.