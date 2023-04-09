Texas man sentenced to prison for 45-minute crime spree that involved bank robbery, restaurant slaying

CORPUS CHRISTI – A Corpus Christi man who admitted to robbing a bank, killing a coworker at a P.F. Chang’s restaurant and taking pictures someone else all over a crime spree has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, used to be sentenced on Wednesday to 51 months in federal prison for theft and 84 months for the guns fees, in accordance to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His Eleven-plus-year prison time period shall be adopted through 5 years of supervised liberate.

The news liberate stated Carrington dedicated “extremely serious and dangerous” offenses all over a 45-minute spree on Aug. 8, together with robbing the American Bank – Corpus Christi South department on South Padre Island Drive.

Carrington approached the teller whilst appearing a pistol, pointed it on the worker and demanded the entire cash from the drawer, the discharge states. He informed the worker to now not press the alarm, and the teller passed over the cash.

Within 45 mins of the theft, Carrington shot and injured a person at a personal place of dwelling and shot and killed a man at P.F. Chang’s at La Palmera mall, the place he labored, government stated.

Carrington used to be apprehended later that day when officials pulled him over for a site visitors prevent. Authorities stated he discarded the gun, however it used to be in the long run present in a grass lot.

He pleaded guilty to each fees on Jan. 4.

The FBI and Corpus Christi Police Department investigated the case.

