Texas man sentenced to 40 years for girlfriend’s murder

FORT WORTH, Texas — A forty five-year-old North Texas man used to be sentenced 40 years after he pleaded responsible remaining month to murdering his 65-year-old female friend in 2021.

Officials mentioned Anthony Shaw Young and Laurel Schick met via Narcotics Anonymous and were engaged earlier than calling off the marriage. According to the Tarrant County District Attorney, Schick used to be operating out of cash after the 2 used a lot of what she had to purchase unlawful medicine.

The weekend they to start with deliberate to marry grew to become violent, officers mentioned. Neighbors at their Hurst rental complicated mentioned they heard yelling and the sound of glass and tables being damaged.

Police spoke back to the rental complicated on Jan. 25, 2021 for a welfare test, the place officials discovered damaged furnishings and glass, in addition to Schick’s bruised and bloody frame beneath a sofa.

Sam McElwee, one in every of Schick’s sons, mentioned the remaining time he spoke to Young, he requested most effective two issues of Young:

To stay his mom protected To stay her drug-free

“You lied on both,” McElwee mentioned. “You took an old woman and used her … beat the hell out of her.”

Another one in every of Schick’s sons, Thomas McElwee, advised Young “You stole so much from so many people. What did she do that was so bad that you had to bash her head in and cut her throat?”

A letter from Schick’s more youthful brother, Paul, used to be learn in courtroom. In the letter, he described his sister as a “beautiful soul” and mentioned his center is damaged.

“I ache inside that I was unable to protect her,” Paul mentioned.

The county district legal professional thanked the Hurst Police Department and Detective Ok. Meador for their paintings at the case.

“I am happy to get justice for Laurie and her family,” ACDA Dylan Morgan mentioned. “This was a team effort.”

