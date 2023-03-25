Texas man sentenced for trafficking weapon to Mexican cartel

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth man who officers say tried to visitors a military-grade system gun to a Mexican drug cartel was once sentenced to 10 years in federal jail.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) stated Daniel Loyola, Jr., 24, pleaded accountable in December 2022 to ownership of a machinegun and was once sentenced to jail on Friday.

According to courtroom paperwork, Loyola posted on Instagram that he possessed a possible machinegun, a possible silencer, and a .50 caliber rifle. Federal officers stated the post additionally said he needed to purchase a high-caliber system gun.

An secret agent began speaking with Loyola after seeing the post. Loyola agreed to acquire an M-60 from the secret agent for $20,000 money and discussed that the cost could be coming from Mexico.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Loyola met with two undercover brokers in a car park in Fort Worth, DOJ officers stated. Loyola passed over the cash, and the brokers gave Loyola a cardboard field containing an M-60 in 3 items: the body/receiver and two barrels.

The DOJ stated some of the undercover brokers defined that the firearm was once fully-automatic, and Loyola answered, “yeah, I know.”

After paying over $20,000 in money for the firearm, Loyola started to take ownership of the machinegun and he was once instantly taken into custody.

“Thanks to excellent undercover work by ATF and Texas DPS, we have thwarted a firearms trafficker intent on sending dangerous guns to a drug cartel,” stated U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “The Justice Department is committed to stemming the flow of firearms across the southern border.”

After being arrested, Loyola admitted that he had bought the M-60 on behalf of a person who labored for a Mexican drug cartel. He added that he’d offered a couple of firearms to the man prior to, and that the .50 caliber rifle he’d posted on Instagram was once additionally bought at the person’s behalf.

“The battle to stay excessive powered guns out of the arms of drug cartels and narco-terrorists is actual and right here in North Texas,” said ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II. “ATF and our companions are operating tirelessly to offer protection to each the electorate of the United States and Mexico from the scourge of violence perpetrated via guns like this. Mr. Loyola’s ten-year sentence must function a caution to others taking a look to get into the firearms trafficking trade.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division and the Texas Department of Public Safety performed the investigation with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department.

