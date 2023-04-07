Texas man pleads guilty to setting fire to Austin synagogue

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man whose journals have been stuffed with virulent antisemitic statements pleaded guilty on Friday to setting a fire at an Austin synagogue in 2021.
Franklin Sechriest, 20, of San Marcos, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal courtroom to arson and a hate crime in reference to the Oct. 31, 2021 fire at Congregation Beth Israel, in accordance to the U.S. lawyer for the Western District of Texas.
“These hate-filled crimes not only caused damage to a Jewish place of worship, but they were intended to intimidate and undermine the well-being of the entire Jewish community,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza mentioned in a commentary.
Prosecutors, bringing up Sechriest’s journals, mentioned he went to the synagogue 3 days ahead of the fire to “scout out a target.”
He was once noticed on surveillance video the day of the fire wearing a five-gallon container and bathroom paper towards the synagogue’s sanctuary, prosecutors mentioned. Moments later, surveillance movies captured the glow of a fire and Sechriest jogging away towards a black recreation software car registered to a girl residing on the identical cope with as Sechriest.
The Austin Fire Department replied briefly. The blaze was once a described as a small external fire that led to no accidents however led to an estimated $25,000 injury, together with the synagogue’s picket doorways, the dept mentioned.
Sechrist was once arrested a number of days later.
Sechriest admitted he focused the synagogue as a result of his hatred of Jews, writing in his magazine “I set a synagogue on fire” and that he was once actively tracking media reviews to observe the growth of the investigation into the fire, prosecutors mentioned.
Sechriest faces up to two decades in jail at sentencing scheduled for June 23.
