Texas man pleads guilty to firearms offense linked to Mexico murder, kidnapping case

Four Americans have been stuck in a shootout with Mexican cartel individuals ultimate March.

A Texas man pleaded guilty to smuggling a firearm that government linked to the fatal kidnapping of 4 U.S. electorate close to the border in Mexico, in accordance to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Roberto Lugardo Moreno Jr. admitted to buying the pistol after which taking it to Mexico for the Gulf Cartel, the Wednesday statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

“These weapons often contribute to fueling the violence committed by drug cartels, which drastically affects communities both in Mexico and in the United States,” stated Acting Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee of Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio. “This investigation and prosecution highlight the fine work federal border security agencies perform each day, often behind the scenes and often unknown to the public.”

After the 4 Americans arrived in Matamoros, Mexico, in March, “unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle,” the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City stated on the time. Two of the Americans have been killed, and the opposite two have been discovered days later in Mexico.

Five alleged individuals of a formidable Mexican cartel have been charged with annoyed kidnapping and homicide an afternoon after the Gulf Cartel allegedly took accountability for the kidnapping. The 5 males have been discovered tied up close to a pickup truck, and a handwritten observe, purportedly written by means of individuals of the cartel, was once discovered positioned at the truck’s windshield.

In this March 7, 2023, record photograph, a Red Cross employee closes the door of an ambulance sporting two Americans discovered alive after their abduction in Mexico ultimate week, in Matamoros, Mexico. Stringer/AP, FILE

“We have decided to deliver those involved and directly responsible,” the observe stated, possibly referring to the 5 males discovered tied up on the scene.

Moreno is anticipated to be sentenced in August. He faces up to 10 years in federal jail and the potential of $250,000 in fines.

The public defenders’ place of business dealing with Moreno’s case didn’t straight away reply to a request for remark from ABC News.

ABC News’ Anne Laurent contributed to this document.