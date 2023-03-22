Texas man killed during test drive while trying to sell car

The suspects drove away within the car after the 55-year-old sufferer used to be shot and collapsed out of doors of the car, in accordance to police.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 55-year-old father used to be shot and killed while trying to sell a car in Arlington on Tuesday evening, police mentioned.

- Advertisement - Police mentioned they replied to studies of an unresponsive man on a roadway round 6 p.m. within the 700 block of Port Richmond Way, close to the intersection of East Sublett Road and Silo Road within the southern space of town.

The man used to be discovered with a gunshot wound and used to be transported to a health facility, the place he died, in accordance to police. He used to be later recognized as 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan.

An investigation discovered that Hamdan used to be trying to sell a car via a social media app and agreed to a test drive for an individual inquisitive about purchasing it, police mentioned.

- Advertisement - Officers discovered via video proof and witnesses that two younger males went to Hamdan’s space to test drive the car, in accordance to police. The two males and Hamdan left the home within the car on the market, police mentioned.

During the test drive, police mentioned investigators consider one of the vital males shot Hamdan while riding alongside Port Richmond Way. Hamdan were given out of the car after which collapsed, while the 2 suspects drove away within the car, police mentioned.

The car used to be in the end discovered deserted in the back of a shopping mall at Matlock Road and Sublett Road, police mentioned.

- Advertisement - Police are operating to establish the suspects concerned within the incident and launched surveillance photographs of the 2.

Police mentioned they believe the 2 suspects to be armed and perilous and that anybody who sees them must name 911 in an instant.