Texas man killed by bull, sheriff says







In Ellis County, Texas, a sad incident took place on Monday afternoon the place a 60-year-old man was once believed to had been killed by a bull. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office reported that they had been contacted round 2 p.m. in regards to the incident, which happened at the 200 block of James Road in Ferris, the place the sufferer’s son was once additionally concerned with the bull.

Upon arrival, government discovered that the bull were destroying belongings and fighting first responders from offering any help. Therefore, the bull needed to be euthanized because of this. Sadly, the sufferer was once pronounced useless on the scene, and in this day and age, their id has but to be disclosed to the general public by the sheriff’s workplace.