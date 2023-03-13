Texas man kidnapped unconscious woman, aimed gun at man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man faces 3 separate fees after police stated he kidnapped a girl on March 5 in east Austin, in line with Travis County court docket paperwork.

According to information, Little Abe Hill, 40, faces prison fees of irritated attack with a perilous weapon, kidnapping and the illegal ownership of a firearm by way of a felon.

An APD document stated on March 5, at roughly 3:30 a.m. dispatch gained a decision to the intersection of East 14th Street and Comal Street pronouncing a man in a black sedan kidnapped a girl at gunpoint and left the scene within the automobile.

The caller stated he used to be in downtown with the lady, and after an evening of ingesting, they tried to hail a rideshare. The document claimed a black sedan pushed by way of Hill pulled as much as the sufferers, and believing the automobile to be a rideshare, they each sat within the backseat. The lady handed out in a while once you have in, in line with the caller.

“After driving a short distance, Hill abruptly pulled over his vehicle, exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun at [the man’s] head and told him to get out of the car,” in line with information.

Hill allegedly pulled the man out of the automobile and were given again into the driving force’s seat ahead of leaving the scene with the lady nonetheless within the automobile. The man later instructed police he feared for his existence, in addition to the lifetime of the lady, who used to be handed out within the backseat of the automobile.

According to court docket information, the man used his smartwatch to trace his telephone, which used to be nonetheless within the automobile.

The telephone allegedly tracked to a place of abode within the 6800 block of Shannon Drive, which used to be roughly a 6.6-mile power from the intersection the place the sufferers had been picked up.

At 3:54 a.m., officials arrived at the place of abode and may pay attention a automobile working within the closed storage. According to information, officials knocked at the door a number of instances and Hill in the end responded.

“Hill told officers the car was still on because someone was in it,” a document stated. “Fearing for the safety of [the woman], and believing her to be inside the vehicle in Hill’s garage, officers detained Hill, entered the garage, and located [the woman] passed out in the backseat of the running vehicle.”

APD stated all through an interview with a detective, Hill admitted to choosing up the sufferer from downtown Austin and using her to his place of abode. Records stated he instructed the detective that he left her within the working automobile as a result of he didn’t wish to have to tug her into the home.

Police stated Hill mentioned he didn’t select up someone else aside from the lady, and he introduced her to his space as a result of she used to be too intoxicated to supply her cope with.

Later within the day, officials done a seek warrant of Hill’s place of abode and located two firearms, considered one of which used to be very similar to the pistol described by way of the male sufferer.

Hill used to be arrested and later launched on bond Tuesday, March 7. His bond totaled $135,000 from the 3 fees.