Texas man indicted for alleged threat to kill US Rep. Waters

LOS ANGELES — A federal grand jury indicted a Houston man Friday for allegedly calling the workplace of California Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters a number of occasions ultimate yr and leaving threatening voice mails, together with pronouncing he supposed to “cut your throat.”

Brian Michael Gaherty, 60, used to be charged within the indictment with 4 counts of creating threats in interstate communications and 4 counts of threatening a U.S. legit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles stated in a commentary.

Gaherty used to be arrested April 13 after prosecutors filed a legal grievance alleging that he had threatened Waters, different elected officers and a news reporter in Houston.

The indictment says Gaherty referred to as the congresswoman’s workplace 4 occasions — two times in August and two times in November — and every time left a threatening message.

Prosecutors stated that during one, he instructed the congresswoman he supposed to “cut your throat.”

The indictment alleged Gaherty “knowingly threatened to assault and kill” Waters whilst she used to be engaged within the efficiency of her legit tasks.

There used to be no speedy reaction to messages soliciting for remark from an legal professional who used to be believed to be representing Gaherty.

After Gaherty used to be arrested at his place of dwelling in Houston, he made a courtroom look Monday and used to be ordered launched on $100,000 bond.

He is anticipated to seem for an arraignment in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles within the coming weeks.

Each depend of creating a threat to a federal legit carries a statutory most sentence of 10 years in federal jail. The rate of creating threats in interstate communications carries a most penalty of 5 years.