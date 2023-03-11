Texas man files wrongful death suit against 3 women he claims aided ex-wife’s abortion

A Texas man is suing 3 women he alleges helped his now ex-wife download drugs for an abortion.

Marcus Silva filed a wrongful death lawsuit on March 9 in quest of greater than $1 million in damages from every of the women, claiming their help in buying the abortion drugs is an identical to helping homicide underneath Texas regulation.

Silva’s ex-wife isn’t named as a defendant within the civil suit. The criticism notes that she is exempt underneath Texas regulation from legal responsibility as the one that underwent the abortion, and that Silva “is not pursuing any claims against her.”

Silva alleges his then-wife (the pair formally divorced in February, in line with the lawsuit) found out she was once pregnant in July of closing 12 months — only one month after the overruling of Roe v. Wade and prior to a state regulation making acting an abortion a prison went into impact in Texas.

Silva claims two of the defendants shared information together with his ex-wife from Aid Access, a world workforce that ships abortion drugs via mail, and a 3rd defendant arrange the supply of the medicine. The lawsuit contains as shows alleged textual content messages exchanged a few of the women.

The women have now not been criminally charged.

According to the criticism, Silva intends to sue the producer of the medicine as neatly as soon as it’s known.

Silva is represented via Jonathan Mitchell, a legal professional who helped create a Texas invoice banning abortion after about six weeks of being pregnant, and Republican State Rep. Briscoe Cain.

After the autumn of Roe v. Wade, prison battles over drugs abortion in states that prohibit the process have amplified. Walgreens just lately mentioned it’s going to now not promote mifepristone, an abortion tablet, in 20 states that had threatened prison motion in the event that they did.

Anti-abortion protesters stand at the Texas State Capitol Rotunda to protest an International Women's Day Sit-In for Abortion Rights, on March 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Sara Diggins/American-Statesman by the use of USA Today Network

“We are outraged, but we are not surprised,” Wendy Davis, the senior adviser of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, mentioned in a remark slamming Silva’s lawsuit.

Davis known as the lawsuit a “direct result of the dangerous policies championed by Governor Greg Abbott and his supporters. It is state-sanctioned harassment and we will not stand for it.”

Earlier this week, 5 women sued the state over its strict abortion rules, declaring they have been denied the process even supposing their lives have been threatened.

Nancy Northup, the president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, mentioned the lawsuit was once filed “to stop the unnecessary pain, suffering, injury and life threatening complications caused by Texas’s abortion ban.”

“This is the first lawsuit of its kind. It is the first lawsuit in which individual women have sued a state for the harm that they endured because abortion care has been criminalized in the wake of Roe’s reversal,” Northup mentioned previous this week at a news convention out of doors the Texas Capitol.