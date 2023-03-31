Texas man arrested, guns found after Austin road rage incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was once booked into prison Wednesday in connection to a January road rage incident at the Interstate 35 frontage road, the Austin Police Department mentioned in a free up.
On Jan. 30, a caller advised APD a man pulled a gun out and pointed it at two other people, together with a kid, in some other car within the 5700 block of the South I-35 frontage road, which is in central Austin close to Koenig Lane, APD mentioned.
Detectives recognized the man as 23-year-old Austin Martin, the discharge states.
Martin was once charged with two counts of annoyed attack with a perilous weapon, APD mentioned.
KXAN has reached out to an lawyer representing Martin. This tale will probably be up to date if we obtain a remark.
Deeper into the investigation, detectives carried out a warranted seek of Martin’s house and found 19 guns on March 29, consistent with APD.
Martin remained in custody at Travis County prison Friday, and consistent with prison data, his bond was once set at $25,000. Court paperwork mentioned, as a situation of the bond, he was once additionally now not allowed to have firearms.
Anyone with information must touch the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You can put up your tip anonymously in the course of the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by means of visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by means of calling 512-472-8477.
