A San Antonio man, Larry Allen West, was once arrested closing week and charged with homicide in a 42-year-old cold case from Comal County, Texas. Carol Joyce Deleon, who was once 18 years previous on the time, was once murdered in 1981, and West has now been charged along with her dying after being connected to new proof discovered in the case.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) introduced that Deleon’s frame was once discovered in June 1981, alongside IH-35 in southern Comal County. She was once most effective known 27 years later, in 2008, after no identity was once made on the time, resulting in her being buried as a Jane Doe. An post-mortem decided that Deleon died from more than one gunshot wounds to the pinnacle.

The Texas Ranger’s Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program reviewed the case record in 2008 and most effective discovered one lacking individual, Deleon, that matched the outline of the sufferer from the 1981 time period. She was once reported lacking by means of a circle of relatives member to the San Antonio Police Department in 2007 who closing heard from her 26 years previous. It was once additionally published that the circle of relatives tried to record a lacking individual record again in 1981 however as a result of she was once 18, and no foul play was once suspected on the time, no record was once taken. Additionally, Deleon advised her circle of relatives that she can be shifting away as soon as she grew to become 18, resulting in the idea that she did so. However, after years of no touch or verbal exchange, Deleon’s youngest sister filed a lacking individuals record in 2007.

Carol Joyce Deleon (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

The Texas Rangers endured pursuing the case with forensic DNA developments and in 2010 an unknown DNA profile was once evolved and entered into the Combined DNA Index System. At that point, no fits have been discovered, and the case as soon as once more stalled because of the loss of leads brought about by means of the lengthy time period. In 2020, proof in the case was once subjected to Advanced DNA trying out underneath DPS’ Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program, which is funded by means of the Department of Justice/Bureau of Justice Assistance. The trying out ended in the id of West, which was once showed via customary forensic DNA trying out.

The DPS defined that SAKI offers investigative investment to companies in the United States to additional unsolved sexual attacks and sexually comparable homicides. The program hopes to convey justice to the sufferers and their households. West was once arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail on a $125,000 bond, and an indictment and trial at the moment are pending.