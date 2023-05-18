Texas man accused of killing employee at former workplace

In Lewisville, Texas, a surprising incident befell at a meals provides warehouse when a former employee allegedly shot and killed any other employee, as reported by way of the native police department.
The deadly capturing befell on Wednesday night time round 10:30 p.m. within the employee automobile parking space of the Sysco Food Supplies warehouse situated within the 800 block of Trinity Drive. The suspect, known as 35-year-old Lonnie Russell, used to be recognized to the sufferer, 36-year-old Dominic Carroll. Russell used to be a former employee at the warehouse and allegedly shot Carroll more than one instances within the chest leading to his dying.
After the capturing, the suspect fled the scene, however police temporarily stuck him in The Colony. As of now, Russell is being held in prison on a homicide fee and has now not been arraigned but. Police have additionally commented that no bond has been set at the time of this record.