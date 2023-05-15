Texas man accused of killing 8 in Brownsville crash: New details

Police in Brownsville, Texas have launched new details on a crash that resulted in the demise of 8 folks and left ten others injured. According to an arrest warrant, George Alvarez, 34, was once beneath the affect of alcohol when his SUV collided with a bunch of 18 migrants out of doors a safe haven. Alvarez advised officials that the migrants had been blocking off his trail, suggesting the crash was once no longer intentional. However, police are nonetheless investigating the incident as a possible crime, as Alvarez had run a purple gentle. He has been charged with 8 counts of manslaughter and ten counts of irritated attack with a perilous weapon.

The sufferers had been all male migrants who looked to be from Venezuela, a bunch that has been arriving in Brownsville in upper numbers than standard. Alvarez is a lifelong resident of the realm and has a long legal historical past. Bystanders held him down after he tried to depart the scene of the crash.

The emergency services and products transported the survivors to clinic, and 3 have since returned house, whilst others stay beneath care. As of now, police are nonetheless looking to resolve whether or not the crash was once an coincidence or an intentional act.

The incident highlights the continued disaster of Venezuelan refugees making an attempt to go into the United States in the course of the southern border. More than two-thirds of migrants recently detained in Brownsville originate from Venezuela, which induced town to claim a state of emergency. Alvarez is being held in custody on a $3.6 million bond.

