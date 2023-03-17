Friday, March 17, 2023
Texas man accused of kidnapping, attempted rape of juvenile | Crime/Police

A Texas man used to be arrested Wednesday on kidnapping and attempted rape of a juvenile fees, the Lafayette Police Department stated.

Lafayette officials replied to the 1100 block of E. Vermilion Street after a record {that a} man abducted and attempted to rape a juvenile sufferer. The suspect, 21-year-old Malik Guillory of Plano, Texas, used to be arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on counts of second-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree rape of a juvenile, Lafayette Police spokesperson Lt. Jace Quebedeaux stated.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and the victim involved being a juvenile, the Lafayette Police Department cannot comment on specifics of the case,” Quebedeaux stated in a observation.

