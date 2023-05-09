Tuesday, May 9, 2023
type here...
Texas

Texas mall shooting: Witness testimony, outlet mall closed, gun legislation, and more

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Texas mall shooting: Witness testimony, outlet mall closed, gun legislation, and more


On Saturday, a mass taking pictures happened on the Allen Premiums Outlets, which resulted within the demise of 8 other people. The gunman used to be later shot and killed through an officer.

Previous article
DeSantis signs Teacher Bill of Rights, pay raise bills
Next article
Teenager shot in the legs at Sonic restaurant in Orlando during argument, police say

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks