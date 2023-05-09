Texas mall shooting memorial keeps growing as officials search for motive





Mourners proceed to pay their respects to the sufferers of the tragic mall shooting in Allen, Texas, the place 8 other people, together with 3 youngsters, misplaced their lives when a person started firing at customers on Saturday afternoon. The memorial outdoor the mall continues to develop as other people depart plants, candles and different symbols of remembrance for the sufferers. CBS News is following the tale carefully, with correspondent Omar Villafranca offering updates as officials examine the imaginable motives at the back of this mindless act of violence. Stay knowledgeable on the newest breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting via subscribing to browser notifications. Turn for your notifications now in an effort to keep up-to-date in this creating tale as it unfolds.

