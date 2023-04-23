Texas Lotto winning ticket sold in Colleyville







The Texas Lottery made a statement on Sunday in regards to the winning ticket of Lotto Texas’ jackpot prize. According to the Texas Lottery, this $95 million prize used to be the most important jackpot in North America. The winning numbers for Saturday night time’s Lotto Texas drawing have been 3, 5, 18, 29, 30, and 52.

This jackpot isn’t just the most important in North America, however additionally it is Lotto Texas’ third-largest marketed jackpot and the most important prize the sport has noticed in over 12 years. The closing Lotto Texas prize to achieve this measurement used to be in May 2010, which used to be marketed as a $97 million jackpot and used to be the one prize in the $90 million vary to were received in the sport’s 30-year historical past.

Saturday night time's drawing marked the top of the longest jackpot run in Lotto Texas historical past, which began on September 19 with an estimated $5 million prize.