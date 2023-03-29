Texas Lottery ticket unclaimed, purchased in Paris, officials say

The ticket used to be a “second-tier” winner, if you should name $1 million second-tier, in the Oct. 22 Powerball drawing.

DALLAS — Somewhere in Texas, or perhaps some distance from right here by way of now, there’s a unmarried piece of paper price $1 million.

- Advertisement - Hopefully it is not in a landfill.

Texas Lottery officials on Tuesday introduced {that a} profitable Powerball “Quick Pick” ticket from October will expire on April 20, if anyone does not come ahead to assert the prize.

The ticket used to be offered on the Tiger Mart at 3070 N.E. Loop 286 in Paris – that is Texas, y’all – in Lamar County. Paris is situated about 100 miles northeast of Dallas.

- Advertisement - The ticket used to be a “second-tier” winner, if you should name $1 million second-tier, in the Oct. 22 Powerball drawing. The ticket matched all 5 white ball numbers in the drawing: 19-25-48-55-60. But it could not fit the Powerball quantity 18 for the massive prize.

Lottery officials mentioned the closing date to assert the prize is Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m., which is 180 days after the drawing. So in case you purchased a lottery ticket in Paris that day, and because out of place it, you may wish to observe it down and double take a look at.

You can declare your prize at a lottery declare middle, listed here, or by way of mail to the Texas Lottery Commission: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600, Austin, TX, 78761-6600.

- Advertisement - Mail-in claims will take about 8-12 weeks to get processed, however so long as you postmark your million-dollar mail by way of April 20, you can be just right.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” Gary Grief, govt director of the Texas Lottery, mentioned in a news unlock. “We hope to have a good time the Texas Lottery participant who changed into a $1 million prize winner prior to this prize expires.”

If the prize is going unclaimed, the cash will stick with the state “for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature,” consistent with the lottery.