Texas Lottery results and numbers: Texas Two Step jackpot winners







Now, the Texas Lottery will break up up the highest prize a few of the 10 winners, bringing their person income to $155,000, earlier than taxes.

DALLAS — So, you in any case did it. - Advertisement - After years of shopping for lottery tickets — hanging your hope in fortunate numbers, your birthday, your zip code, your telephone quantity, or only a random droop — you in any case bought a successful mixture. Four proper numbers, plus the bonus ball: 6-15-24-33-6. There used to be only one catch. - Advertisement - Nine other folks had the similar numbers. That’s the sensation 10 other people throughout Texas skilled final week within the Texas Two Step jackpot drawing on April 6. Not most effective used to be there somebody with a successful price ticket. There have been 10. - Advertisement - Yes, 10 tickets matched the 5 numbers within the drawing, and, in an additional twist, 9 of the ones tickets have been decided on by way of consumers themselves, now not a random “Quick Pick” possibility. Now, the Texas Lottery will break up up the highest prize a few of the 10 winners, bringing their person income to $155,000, earlier than taxes. It’s higher than not anything, and a ways higher than now not hitting that bonus quantity. In the similar drawing, 42 other people matched the primary 4 numbers drawn, however now not the bonus, successful $865. Another 85 matched 3 numbers and the bonus, successful $52, whilst 2,915 matched simply the 3 numbers, successful $21. In all, there have been 41,432 successful tickets bought, with prizes beginning at $5. The 10 successful tickets for the highest prize have been bought around the state, from Lubbock to Houston. Here’s the total checklist from the Texas Lottery: San Antonio: EZ Shop (1515 Castroville Road) Cedar Park: Players Cafe (700 East Whitestone Blvd.) Houston: Road Stop Liquor (2625 Aldine Mail Route Road) Fort Worth: Kroger (6650 N. Beach Street) Carrollton: Tom Thumb (4112 N. Josey Lane) San Angelo: Riya’s N Bryant (2902 N. Bryant Blvd.) Houston: Fuel Stop ‘n Go (7350 Harrisburg Blvd.) Tyler: 7-Eleven (4300 S. Broadway Ave.) Duncanville: Racetrac (519 S. Cockrell Hill Road) Lubbock: Kwik Stop (4719 58th Street)





tale by way of Source link