Texas Longhorns beat Colgate in NCAA Tournament

With the win, the Longhorns advance to the Second Round, the place they’re going to play Texas A&M or Penn State.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 issues and No. 2 seed Texas close down sharpshooting Colgate for an 81-61 victory in the primary around of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday evening.

- Advertisement - Rice made 5 of his seven 3-pointers in the primary 1/2, serving to the Longhorns get off to a quick get started. Marcus Carr completed with 17 issues and Dylan Disu had 17 issues and 9 rebounds.

Texas (27-8) shot 13 for 23 from 3-point vary whilst advancing to a second-round matchup in opposition to the Penn State-Texas A&M winner on Saturday in the Midwest Region.

In some other impressed efficiency underneath meantime trainer Rodney Terry, Rice and the Longhorns picked the easiest time to get sizzling at the perimeter in opposition to the country’s main out of doors capturing crew. They matched their season-best for 3-pointers made.

- Advertisement - The Raiders (26-9) went simply 3 for 15 from deep in opposition to a continuing and long-armed Longhorns protection. Colgate shot higher than 40% ahead of the match. The main particular person 3-point shooter in the rustic, Oliver Lynch-Daniels, went 1 for 4. He was once a 50% shooter from lengthy vary this season.

Keegan Records and Ryan Moffatt every scored 13 issues for the Fifteenth-seeded Raiders, who fell to 0-6 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. Tucker Richardson, the Patriot League Player of the Year, had 9 issues on 4-for-11 capturing.

With lots of the enthusiasts in Wells Fargo Arena rooting for the dissatisfied, the Longhorns adjusted to Colgate’s second-half zone protection and not let the lead get smaller than seven issues.

- Advertisement - About an hour ahead of Texas took the court docket, No. 2 seed Arizona was once ousted by means of Princeton in the West Region. The Tigers become the eleventh crew seeded Fifteenth to win a first-round sport in 149 tries and the 3rd in 3 years.