Texas legislation could help with broken foster care system | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas could soon have two new laws to increase transparency in child protection services and help children spend less time in foster care. 

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 793 on May 23. The bill increases the availability of resources necessary for families to complete court-ordered service plans. This can help children reunite with their families sooner. The act will take effect Sept. 1. 

Senate Bill 614 was signed in the Senate on May 23 and is headed to Abbott’s desk for his signature. The bill’s intent is to address the problem of CPS separating families without court oversight. 

On Texas Public Policy Foundation’s website, Associate Vice President of Policy Andrew Brown said, “Senate Bill 614 addresses a little-known part of our child protection system that has become known as ‘hidden foster care,’ a process that allows CPS to temporarily separate families without court oversight.” 

Brown said SB 614 will provide critical transparency in the foster care system to protect Texas families.

Abbott has 10 days to consider the bill. 

