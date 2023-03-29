Texas Lawmakers Turn Abortion Bounty Hunter Scheme on Drag Queens

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP by the use of Getty Images (Getty Images)

A Texas invoice would permit someone to sue people who perform in drag the place minors are provide—or sue anyone who hosts any such efficiency—and acquire $5,000 in damages plus legal professionals charges, whether or not or now not a minor used to be dropped at the efficiency by means of their dad or mum or mum or dad. The vagueness of the proposed regulation way it would incentivize Texans to sue transgender and nonbinary other folks for merely current in public.

If this bounty hunter scheme sounds acquainted to you, it’s as a result of Texas used the similar idea to effectively end abortion within the state in September 2021, months earlier than the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since there’s no state officers imposing the regulation, there’s no one to sue earlier than the regulation takes impact, making it almost not possible to get it blocked.

House Bill 4378 used to be filed previous this month by means of State Rep. Steve Toth (R) with one co-sponsor, State Rep. Greg Bonnen. HB 4378 used to be referred to the state affairs committee on March 21, however no additional motion have been taken as of e-newsletter time. The Intercept highlighted the invoice on Friday, and more than a few Texas publications and LGBTQ outlets have written about it, however it hasn’t gained the nationwide consideration it will have to.

The invoice text defines a drag efficiency as “a performance in which a performer exhibits a gender that is different than the performer’s gender recorded at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers and sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs in a lascivious manner before an audience.” And the phrase “lascivious” within the invoice way “conduct of a sexual nature that is offensive to community standards of decency.” You can see how those very large definitions may result in other folks suing anyone who they only suppose is transgender in addition to those that are wearing complete drag at a brunch or tale hour.

Journalist Erin Reed noted that the invoice may forestall trans performers like Kim Petras from keeping live shows, or example, or any trans individual from doing karaoke.

The invoice is a horrific reminder of the truth that anti-LGBTQ activists often draw directly from the anti-abortion playbook. That’s for the reason that actions percentage a not unusual objective: intercourse current simplest in heterosexual marriages for the needs of procreation.

